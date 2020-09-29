Analysts Set Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $10.53

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,255,000 after purchasing an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,282,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,524 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,123,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 138,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,092. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

