Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $88.79

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,408,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $4,360,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.77. 20,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,121. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $101.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.