Analysts Set WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $72.33

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WP Carey by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after buying an additional 201,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in WP Carey by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,262,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,647,000 after buying an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WP Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,451,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,284,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,860,000 after buying an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,626. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

