Analyzing AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Cancer Treatment (NASDAQ:CTHZ)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth and Cancer Treatment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.59%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.46, indicating that its share price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Cancer Treatment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.32 -$15.00 million $0.30 69.57 Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cancer Treatment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Cancer Treatment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

