Analyzing ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) & Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO)

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dalrada Financial and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ADECCO GRP AG/ADR 2 4 3 0 2.11

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dalrada Financial and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $70,000.00 87.24 $370,000.00 N/A N/A ADECCO GRP AG/ADR $26.24 billion 0.33 $814.24 million $2.50 10.51

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial N/A N/A N/A ADECCO GRP AG/ADR 0.53% 3.00% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 9.64, suggesting that its share price is 864% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR beats Dalrada Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low carbon and green energy solutions to original equipment manufacturer of deep-ultraviolet light sources. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits that is used for pre-screen of cervical cancer. The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name. It also offers professional staffing services in the information technology, and engineering and technical business lines, finance and legal, and medical and science business line under the Badenoch & Clark, Modis, Spring Professional, and YOSS brand names. In addition, the company provides managed service provision and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the brand name of Pontoon; career transition under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name; and talent development services, such as leadership coaching, career development programs, assessment and feedback tools, and change management support under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,200 branches in 60 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

