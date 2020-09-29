Analyzing Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OMBP)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gilead Sciences and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 2 15 10 0 2.30 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $78.93, indicating a potential upside of 26.50%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of -25.2, indicating that its share price is 2,620% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences -1.16% 33.59% 11.89% Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.48 $5.39 billion $6.14 10.16 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

