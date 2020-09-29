Analyzing Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Ingen Technologies (NYSE:IGNT)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

This table compares Hillenbrand and Ingen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand -1.23% 17.93% 4.82% Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

82.7% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and Ingen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $1.81 billion 1.16 $121.40 million $2.45 11.45 Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Ingen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hillenbrand and Ingen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.08%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Ingen Technologies.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Ingen Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. It provides twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic and hydraulic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverter, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. It sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Ingen Technologies Company Profile

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.