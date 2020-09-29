Analyzing Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and AAP (NASDAQ:AAPJ)

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AAP and Sonim Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sonim Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 345.54%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than AAP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAP and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.43 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.71

AAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonim Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies -40.31% -111.32% -50.81%

Volatility and Risk

AAP has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats AAP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

