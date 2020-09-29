Analyzing Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Textmunication Holdgings (NASDAQ:TXHD)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Splunk and Textmunication Holdgings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.36 billion 12.78 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -130.49 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 2.18 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -27.62% -25.57% -8.74% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Splunk has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, meaning that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Splunk and Textmunication Holdgings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 5 33 0 2.87 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Splunk presently has a consensus price target of $227.47, suggesting a potential upside of 21.06%. Given Splunk’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Summary

Splunk beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

