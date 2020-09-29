Analyzing Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) & Laxai Pharma (NYSE:LAXAF)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Laxai Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.62 $60.98 million $1.77 10.92 Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Laxai Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical Partners and Laxai Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laxai Pharma has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Laxai Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 6.41% 6.83% 4.68% Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Laxai Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

