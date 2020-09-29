Andersons Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of -3,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Andersons to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $660.33 million, a P/E ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

