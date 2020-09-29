Andersons Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of -3,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $660.33 million, a PE ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 0.87. Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Analysts expect that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. National Securities began coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

