ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $14.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,749,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,962 shares of company stock valued at $22,028,057 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 98,961 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257,186 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $11,482,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $13,011,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 138,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 147,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.