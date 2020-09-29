Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on November 13th

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $231.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,418.79).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

