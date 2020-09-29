Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $44.87 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $44.87 million and $15.72 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitMax, IDEX and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043038 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.22 or 0.04786617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033816 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Coinall, Binance DEX, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Coinone, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, Bilaxy, ABCC, KuCoin and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.