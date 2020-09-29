Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

AM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 171,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.67.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,081,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

