APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) vs. ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Head to Head Contrast

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and ArcelorMittal South Africa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 0 1 2 0 2.67 ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 3.02% 5.11% 2.88% ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH $4.75 billion 0.48 $165.76 million $2.04 13.47 ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.86 billion 0.02 -$324.05 million N/A N/A

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products. The company is also involved in the distribution operations; and the provision of value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, it designs, produces, and transforms various specialty alloys and other specific stainless steels in forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances, electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. Aperam S.A. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils. The company also provides foundry products that include castings, such as air injection tubes, door bodies, fire bars, pallet cars, pallet frames, goose necks, etc. for coke ovens, direct reduction, sinter plant, and blast furnaces, as well as the hot and cold mills. In addition, it offers long steel products comprising fencing profiles, forgings, hexagon bars, hollow bars, mining bars, rails, reinforcing bars/Y bars, rounds and squares, special profiles, structural and heavy structural sections, window sections, and wire rods; and tubular products, which comprise hot rolled seamless line pipes and OCTG, hot rolled boiler tubes, and cold drawn precision products. Further, the company produces and markets commercial grade coking coal, as well as processes and markets by-products. It serves clients in agricultural, armament, automotive, bolt and nut, chains, construction, engineering, furniture and appliance, mining, packaging, piping, renewable energy, roofing and cladding, and tubing industries in South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Holdings AG.

