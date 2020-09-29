Apex (CPX) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.95 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 53.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Apex has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $49,864.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apex has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

