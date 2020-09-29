APIX Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. APIX has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $444,596.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.01585436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180649 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

