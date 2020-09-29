Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AFT opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

