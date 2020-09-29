Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) & Dongfeng Motor Group (NYSE:DNFGY) Head to Head Review

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aptiv and Dongfeng Motor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 0 3 19 0 2.86 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aptiv currently has a consensus price target of $91.68, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and Dongfeng Motor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $14.36 billion 1.72 $990.00 million $4.80 19.04 Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.28 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aptiv.

Risk & Volatility

Aptiv has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 13.63% 10.10% 3.51% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aptiv beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, such as body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, active and passive safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

