Aramark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,961% compared to the average volume of 1,006 call options.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,970. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth about $143,820,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,982,000 after buying an additional 4,662,552 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,182,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $63,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 404.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 2,604,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

