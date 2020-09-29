Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.65 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx, Bithumb and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $3.28 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitMart, LBank, Cobinhood, DDEX, Huobi, IDEX, Bithumb, Bibox, DragonEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

