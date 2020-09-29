Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 3.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.70 million, a P/E ratio of -150.67 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

