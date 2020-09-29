Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is ($0.67). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

