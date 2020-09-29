argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.29.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $255.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.21 and a 200-day moving average of $197.37. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Research analysts expect that argenx will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in argenx by 3,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in argenx by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

