Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Armstrong World have underperformed the industry so far this year. Lower volumes in both the Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments as a result of lower market demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as unfavorable Mineral Fiber AUV has been hurting the company. Furthermore, it expects revenue to decline 10-18% for 2020, primarily due to lower volume. Nonetheless, Armstrong World has been benefiting from healthcare and education verticals, and repair & remodel as well as retail and office. Also, Armstrong World’s focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio bode well. Acquisition of Turf in June strengthens the company’s design and manufacturing capabilities, as well as broadens the extensive portfolio of architectural specialties ceiling and wall solutions.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. 6,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 305.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 54.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $4,109,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

