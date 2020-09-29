Ascendas India Trust (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascendas India Trust (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 943,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $$1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ascendas India Trust has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Ascendas India Trust Company Profile

