Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a P/E ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at $252,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 211,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60,220 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 138.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 324,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 188,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

