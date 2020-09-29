ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASBFY. BNP Paribas cut shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Investec raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.14. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

