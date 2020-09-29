Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ASMB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $530.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. The company had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

