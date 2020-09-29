Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,240 at Berenberg Bank

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,180 ($28.49) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($30.45) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,520.57 ($32.94).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,874.50 ($24.49) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,968.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,888.92. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

