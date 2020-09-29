AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will announce sales of $6.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $26.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.05 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.65 billion to $30.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.