ATB Capital Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$37.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.29.

NPI stock traded up C$0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.38. 569,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$40.66.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

