Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.68 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

ATH traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at about $1,355,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 126.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 46.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth $45,137,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 362.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,400,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,998 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

