ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Hits $940,353.90

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $940,353.90 and $235.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.04811563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033876 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

