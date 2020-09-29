ATLANT Hits Market Cap of $940,353.90 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $940,353.90 and $235.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.04811563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033876 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

