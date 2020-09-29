Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Shares of ALFVY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 10,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,767. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.07.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
