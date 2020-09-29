Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$6.90

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.53.

ACB stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,111. The stock has a market cap of $731.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$6.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.61.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

