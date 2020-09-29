Australian Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Update

Australian Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Australian Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733. Australian Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Australian Oil & Gas alerts:

Australian Oil & Gas Company Profile

Martello Technologies Group Inc develops and sells products and solutions that monitor, manage, and optimize the performance of real-time applications on various networks. The company operates through three segments: Performance Analytics; Network Performance Management; and IT Visualization. Its products include unified communications (UC) performance management software, IT systems visualization software, and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technologies.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.