Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 506.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 506.17 ($6.61).

A number of analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 515 ($6.73) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of AUTO traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 556.80 ($7.28). 1,977,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.89. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 747 ($9.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

