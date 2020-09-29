Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Lowered to Underperform at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Avangrid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

