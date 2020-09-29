AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVEVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.85. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.