Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) PT Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Avient stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

