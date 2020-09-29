Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.11.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 289.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 83.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

