Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Axis Capital has increased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Axis Capital has a payout ratio of 781.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00, a PEG ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Axis Capital has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $67.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,126.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 830,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $38,074,520.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,503,200 shares of company stock worth $111,993,739 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

