Axonics Modulation Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,328 call options on the company. This is an increase of 492% compared to the average daily volume of 731 call options.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,504. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of AXNX opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

