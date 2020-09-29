B. Riley Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $14.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE AA opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 81.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 286,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 128,257 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,879.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 220,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 209,785 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 6,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 1,771,275 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

