Baader Bank Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €42.60 Price Target

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €42.60 ($50.12) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.89 ($43.40).

ETR SOW traded up €0.58 ($0.68) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €42.16 ($49.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is €41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Software has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 1-year high of €44.50 ($52.35).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

