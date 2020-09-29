Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.43.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,897,000 after buying an additional 180,031 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

